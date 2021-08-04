A friend of mine sent me a link to a video entitled "SOL and Taranaki Trains 1991" and I asked him what SOL meant. He said he was going to ask me.
Perhaps there is someone out there that can elucidate my ignorant self and my friend.
Thank you.
StratfordOkahukura Line (SOL)
Cheers
Smithie
Safe Operating Limit .
Sh8t Out of Luck
Issues arise when both apply at the same time
