When should I go from Win 10 to Win 11?
I am on Win 10 pro 64 bit with Intel I-7 and 16gb ram. 512SSD.
I am fully updated except for the 1 Windows Optional update.
I trend to procrastinate so have been delaying- ignoring the daily "this laptop is Win 11 compatible/capable "messages.
I have also seen (not precise wording) -some Win 10 features are not available in Win 11.
Should I stop procrastinating and take the plunge and install Win 11?
Guidance and comments appreciated.
Neil
