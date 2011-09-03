I first used a PC in 1984. Many programmes and companies have long ago disappeared.
Can members recall why some disappeared? For brevity I'll use SS for spreadsheet.
Wang (Fact) had ss Wingz I cannot remember its Word programme. Other ss were Javelin and Multiplan-I'm sure there were others.
Lotus had ss 123 v1.1 a Word programme -Amipro - later changed to ??? and Freelance Graphics . I loved their Organiser programme Lotus Agenda in DOS but when they moved tit o a Windows version I thought it lost too much functionality. Emails (later on ) became Lotus Notes.
Harvard Graphics was highly regarded-was it part of a suite?. Corel suite (I recall Wordperfect) still survives in some form -Corel Draw.
DEC was a major hardware supplier.
Where did all these programmes and Hardware companies go and what was the cause ?
Windows and Office 365 seems so dominant these days- how/why did that occur?
I recall IBM bought Lotus but can't remember how/why cost of a court case?
I welcome comments and memories of others which I have not listed/can't remember
