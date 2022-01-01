Watched a rather interesting programme on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG but it did not say what the AG was for or what it meant. Does anybody know?
Thanks for your help.
The full name of the company is BMW AG. “AG” stands for Aktiengesellschaft. This shows the brand is an incorporation owned by shareholders.
Unlike Mercedes AMG....
Aufrecht, Melcher and Großaspach.
