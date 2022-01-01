Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Roscoe
    Watched a rather interesting programme on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG but it did not say what the AG was for or what it meant. Does anybody know?

    Thanks for your help.
    zqwerty
    The full name of the company is BMW AG. "AG" stands for Aktiengesellschaft. This shows the brand is an incorporation owned by shareholders.
    Roscoe
    The full name of the company is BMW AG. "AG" stands for Aktiengesellschaft. This shows the brand is an incorporation owned by shareholders.
    Thanks for that, zqwerty. Very interesting. I see that Aktiengesellschaft translates as public company - owned by shareholders as you say.
    piroska
    Unlike Mercedes AMG....
    Aufrecht, Melcher and Großaspach.
