Thread: What USB Cable?

I want a micro usb to normal to connect a dahscam to PC.
I can do it with the card but I'd like a cable.
Trouble is....which micro USB? And preferably not expensive...
Ex-pctek
You could try the likes of JB Hifi in Bayview Mall. Have a look at the type of cable you want. Check their web site too.
any, as long at the plug is the right one (as there mini usb as well) then any cable will do. If you can be bothered waiting you can order off trademe/aliexpress and probably get a bunch for $2-4 each.
