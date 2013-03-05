Thread: What USB Cable?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    piroska
    What USB Cable?

    I want a micro usb to normal to connect a dahscam to PC.

    I can do it with the card but I'd like a cable.

    Trouble is....which micro USB? And preferably not expensive...
    Bryan
    Re: What USB Cable?

    You could try the likes of JB Hifi in Bayview Mall. Have a look at the type of cable you want. Check their web site too.
    psycik
    Re: What USB Cable?

    any, as long at the plug is the right one (as there mini usb as well) then any cable will do. If you can be bothered waiting you can order off trademe/aliexpress and probably get a bunch for $2-4 each.
