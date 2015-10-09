Hi all,
I've got a small hobby website I've run for maybe 15 years. It's quite basic, I have no website coding knowledge and just built it using a web design template. I've been thinking I'd like to revamp it, to make it look visually better, maybe make it mobile friendly also, and perhaps add a few other capabilities (eg a 'contact me' webform rather than a email link to reduce spam, maybe add a photo gallery).
Some of this is getting beyond my skill level. So my question is, if I was to pay someone to build this for me, how much approximately would that cost? I'd be looking for them to supply the page design and code as a one-off task, and then I will still take case of basic content updates myself. Most of the content updates are things like adding new items to a list, and/or to a separate page that has more details. As it's only a hobby website, I don't need any e-commerce or business type capability.
I'm thinking of doing it through something like Freelancer.com but was hoping to get a ballpark cost first to see if it's worth it. As it's really just for fun/hobby, there's no profit I will make from running the site, so I don't want to spend a large amount. Any idea of the approximate cost for a project like this?
Bookmarks