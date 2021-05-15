For THIS waste of money?
For THIS waste of money?
Global Warming is Mann made.
Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
Be patient, it isn't finished yet......
https://archive.org/details/1950-adv...a-tomato-sauce
Ken
Better than a 'rainbow' pedestrian crossing in Welly that cost between $60 and 70k.
But with our Council that's not surprising.
But the problem is only temporary. The majority of the time aircraft land from the eastern end of the airport when the wind is blowing from the west (the prevailing wind) and so land on runway 23 left. Only very occasionally do aircraft land from the western end on runway 05 right when the wind is blowing from the east.
So it is not as though someone made a mistake. It may not have been a waste of money as B.M. makes out. The vast majority of the time aircraft land from the east so if the passengers are looking out the window they might see the sign. But I think that most overseas travellers would have no idea what it meant, anyway. So perhaps it might have been better to make a sign saying, "Gidday."
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Bookmarks