Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:16 AM #1
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    8,316

    Default Who gets their Marching Orders?

    For THIS waste of money?
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:30 AM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,151

    Default Re: Who gets their Marching Orders?

    Be patient, it isn't finished yet......

    https://archive.org/details/1950-adv...a-tomato-sauce

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:41 AM #3
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    2,006
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Who gets their Marching Orders?

    Better than a 'rainbow' pedestrian crossing in Welly that cost between $60 and 70k.

    But with our Council that's not surprising.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:50 AM #4
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,699

    Default Re: Who gets their Marching Orders?

    But the problem is only temporary. The majority of the time aircraft land from the eastern end of the airport when the wind is blowing from the west (the prevailing wind) and so land on runway 23 left. Only very occasionally do aircraft land from the western end on runway 05 right when the wind is blowing from the east.

    So it is not as though someone made a mistake. It may not have been a waste of money as B.M. makes out. The vast majority of the time aircraft land from the east so if the passengers are looking out the window they might see the sign. But I think that most overseas travellers would have no idea what it meant, anyway. So perhaps it might have been better to make a sign saying, "Gidday."
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. North Korean military marching to Bee Gees' music
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 15-05-2021, 09:58 PM
  2. AiExpress orders
    By bk T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 24-11-2020, 11:17 AM
  3. Supression Orders
    By Cato in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-11-2009, 03:56 PM
  4. Court Orders man to ditch Linux and install Windows
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 29-08-2007, 05:43 PM
  5. The Marching Band Refuses To Yield!
    By ruup in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 19-11-2006, 08:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources