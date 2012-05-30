Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default The Gordie Howe International $54B Bridge

    The new bridge being constructed between Canada and America:

    https://interestingengineering.com/v...ter-29-04-2022

    Sorry. The cost is $5.4B not $54B.
    Default Re: The Gordie Howe International $54B Bridge

    Very interesting.

    Thanks for posting the link
