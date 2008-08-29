We're moving into our new place this week and despite scheduling Enable a couple of weeks in advance they have given us a date of the 20th May to connect fibre. This is a bit of a problem as I work some days from home and have a wife and kids who will murder each other without streaming.
Are there any carrier or ISP wifi options for 2 weeks (or a month) that can tie us over? We can hot spot off our phones but that's a bit clunky with the number of devices we have. I'd like to be able to plug something into my router and feed the whole house through the access points.
I've found some options but they're all 12 month contracts. My current plan is to buy the cheapest phone that supports USB tethering and share the connection to my switch from my desktop. Not ideal but I can't think of any other easy option.
Bookmarks