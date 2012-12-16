Am trying to fix friends' laptop so it's at least usable. The problem is HP doesn't support Windows 10 for drivers and the system is crazy slow.
Owner says it was updated to be compatible with other PC's at work and that's when the trouble started.
Display adaptor: AMD Radeon HD7640G
CPU: AMD A8-4500M APU 1.9Gz
Ram: 8GB
64bit
10years old?
Updated to Windows 10 Pro 21H2
Is there a workaround? Generic drivers perhaps??
Go back to Windows 8? (sticker on back), is that even possible now?
Please advise, thanks.
