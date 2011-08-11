I'm certain everyone has now seen the pages and pages of gibberish that some idiot is posting and I wondered what is the motivation for such rubbish? Does it cause some sort of problem for PressF1? Or is he just being a f__k wit?
Surely it must have taken a considerable amount of time and effort to put all that twaddle together. So what sort of satisfaction does he get for his efforts?
I'd be interested to know what sort of effect he is having on PressF1. Or is that something that the moderators don't want to reveal just in case it encourages the moron?
