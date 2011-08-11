Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    Default What is the purpose? What is he trying to achieve?

    I'm certain everyone has now seen the pages and pages of gibberish that some idiot is posting and I wondered what is the motivation for such rubbish? Does it cause some sort of problem for PressF1? Or is he just being a f__k wit?

    Surely it must have taken a considerable amount of time and effort to put all that twaddle together. So what sort of satisfaction does he get for his efforts?

    I'd be interested to know what sort of effect he is having on PressF1. Or is that something that the moderators don't want to reveal just in case it encourages the moron?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    wainuitech
    Default Re: What is the purpose? What is he trying to achieve?

    Not to sure but if you highlight any of the text and search its all over many places.

    The links actually land you on Russian Sites -- Maybe Trumps mate, Vladimir Putin has his spies reading our posts
