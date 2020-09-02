I am in need of some 4mm thick plywood to finish a woodworking project.
I did have a suitable piece originally, but due to storage in poor conditions over years it has gone moldy, and had to be torn off anyway as the screws were rusted.
(Half did come out OK and I got one with pliers, but the remaining two don't want to budge. One is stripped and the other has no head.)
In any case, I need a new piece of plywood.
But the thinnest I can see in Bunnings, Mitre10 etc, is 7mm.
Routing a deeper recess for that would be 'tricky' due to the two rusted screws still in place, so ideally a 4mm piece would be best.
Then I guess I can just shear those two screws off and leave them there.
Does anyone know where to buy some 4mm thick plywood?
I don't need a huge amount, only about 950x450mm.
Bunnings have 1200 x 600 panels which would be great, but alas, only 7mm.
