This is starting to p%ss me off
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/rele...ttes-recovered
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/rele...entre-burglary
Hearing Police outside, three people ran out of the store holding hammers and got into a waiting vehicle.
A 12-year-old female got in the drivers seat.
Multiple alarm activations alerted Police to the break-in at Chartwell at around 1am.
Staff arrived to find the four children, aged seven, 10, 11 and 12 years old, at the scene holding stolen toys and other goods.
We have 10 year old kids doing burglaries
a 12 year old girl driving getaway car
Adult crimes
ARREST THE PARENTS . What we do now (nothing) doesnt work .
Why is a 7 year old out on the streets at 1am ?
Time to draw a line in the sand & say no more tolerance of this .
arrest the parents . Lock up the kids .
