Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 03:49 PM #1
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,708

    Default arrest the parents

    This is starting to p%ss me off

    https://www.police.govt.nz/news/rele...ttes-recovered
    https://www.police.govt.nz/news/rele...entre-burglary

    Hearing Police outside, three people ran out of the store holding hammers and got into a waiting vehicle.
    A 12-year-old female got in the drivers seat.

    Multiple alarm activations alerted Police to the break-in at Chartwell at around 1am.
    Staff arrived to find the four children, aged seven, 10, 11 and 12 years old, at the scene holding stolen toys and other goods.

    We have 10 year old kids doing burglaries
    a 12 year old girl driving getaway car

    Adult crimes
    ARREST THE PARENTS . What we do now (nothing) doesnt work .
    Why is a 7 year old out on the streets at 1am ?

    Time to draw a line in the sand & say no more tolerance of this .
    arrest the parents . Lock up the kids .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:06 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,141

    Default Re: arrest the parents

    Very politically incorrect to say what you have said!

    Ken








    P.S. Can I also say that I 100% agree with you!!
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:29 PM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,708

    Default Re: arrest the parents

    I remember back in the 80's & 90's
    people saying theres a Maori crime Problem. We need to do something about it . Was never all Maori are bad, was Maori crime rate is an issue .
    Response back then was allways : cant say that, its racist . So that was a generation lost .

    Well here we are now . What did we expect .
    crime spree by pre-teens . Is that too age-ist .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:30 PM #4
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,820

    Default Re: arrest the parents

    Spare the rod, spoil the child.

    Consequences for idiotic rules.

    Juvenile delinquents need severe punishments not harsh words.

    I have met up with out of control teenagers and they respect absolutely no-one and nothing, they know that as the law stands now they are untouchable.
    Last edited by zqwerty; Today at 04:33 PM.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:33 PM #5
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,930

    Default Re: arrest the parents

    Not just maori....
    When I was 7ish....a girl I knew from school at local dairy, and she was stealing and encouraged me to have a go...she offered to "teach" me..
    White.

    But yes, punishment for kids is basically nil, so they don't learn. Parents , who knows, maybe they're out too, robbing the liquor shop?
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:41 PM #6
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,708

    Default Re: arrest the parents

    No , of course its not just maori .
    My Criminal neighbours were White . He used his son to help him steal cars .

    But will be 90% Maori & PI . ie the poorer
    Facts , not racism .
    Last edited by 1101; Today at 04:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 05:08 PM #7
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    2,001
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: arrest the parents

    I hear today that the 'bank of mum and dad' is now discriminatory as it increases something called the 'social divide'.

    So, no-one should have anything because 10% who live with their hands out can't be bothered.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Arrest in Jesse Ryder case
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 30-03-2013, 08:23 AM
  2. New Zealand's Most Wanted Criminal Finally Under Arrest ....
    By SP8's in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 29-05-2012, 10:20 AM
  3. UK Seize Popular Music Blog, Arrest Operators and Threaten Readers
    By fred_fish in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 16-02-2012, 07:32 PM
  4. Supermarket scuffle video leads to arrest
    By Renegade in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 13-01-2012, 11:29 AM
  5. 120-MPH Motorcycle Chase Ends In Arrest
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 29-04-2010, 07:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources