On my desktop, I have an SSD for Windows, programs etc and a separate hard drive for data. By a peculiar set of circumstances, partly connected with covid, I also have a second SSD which has an operating system on it (not in use of course). Both the SSD's are 465 GB, not much of the capacity used.
My current plan is to format this second SSD. Then using Macrium Reflect 8 free, to clone the main SSD - C Drive onto it. I note 1101's comment about not using a 5 year old drive. This one would be only 1-2 years old.
What do you think of this plan please? Are there any risks? Would I be better to use one of my existing external hard drives to clone onto? Would I be better making an image? I have been reading lots and lots of information on the web, but it all seems pretty involved.
