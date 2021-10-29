Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Clone my Windows Operating System, Programs, etc

    On my desktop, I have an SSD for Windows, programs etc and a separate hard drive for data. By a peculiar set of circumstances, partly connected with covid, I also have a second SSD which has an operating system on it (not in use of course). Both the SSD's are 465 GB, not much of the capacity used.

    My current plan is to format this second SSD. Then using Macrium Reflect 8 free, to clone the main SSD - C Drive onto it. I note 1101's comment about not using a 5 year old drive. This one would be only 1-2 years old.

    What do you think of this plan please? Are there any risks? Would I be better to use one of my existing external hard drives to clone onto? Would I be better making an image? I have been reading lots and lots of information on the web, but it all seems pretty involved.
    Re: Clone my Windows Operating System, Programs, etc

    Quote Originally Posted by Misty View Post
    My current plan is to format this second SSD. Then using Macrium Reflect 8 free, to clone the main SSD - C Drive onto it. I note 1101's comment about not using a 5 year old drive. .

    Hah, 2 of my hard drives are 11 years old.
    They're fine. They are backup only drives so not used much.

    So long as they test OK....and always have a COPY of the backup file on another drive.

    I have one backup drive internal (not mounted, used when I update only) and 2 others that are separate, I have a double docking station for those. And my backups are on ALL of them.

    Drives die, no matter how old, so have 2 copies minimum. Other than that go for it.
    Re: Clone my Windows Operating System, Programs, etc

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post

    So long as they test OK....
    .......means nothing really .
    Ive seen plenty of failing drives test OK .
    Ive also seen a backup drive unreadable when needed for recovery. Thats rare , but backup is meant to be foolproof .
    Thats why 2 backups are allways better .

    so Ideally , use new Drives for backups. If you can afford $100 for a new backup drive , thats a good spend .
    Not as critical if you have more than 1 backup drive .

    Also depends on how valuable you data is. For many its just old photos .
    Loosing all my data would be like a good , long overdue clear out of old crap .
