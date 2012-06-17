After the last update Windows 10 has been slow to start up to a minute. No mew apps have been added and the discs have been deragged. How can I check to find the problem or is there a good free program to help?
What was the previous time to startup?
You could try uninstalling the last set of updates and see if that returns you to faster boot times. If there were multiple updates installed, uninstall them and then re-install them one at a time to find the culprit.
Alternatively, use the system restore function to return the system to the state it was in before those updates were installed... assuming of course you haven't disabled system restore.
You won't lose any data if you use System Restore.
