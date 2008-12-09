Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Do you know? What has this to do with music?

    Do you know what the following sentence has to do with music?

    Every good boy deserves food.

    If you know anything about music that should be easy.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Default Re: Do you know? What has this to do with music?

    The lines of the treble clef are E, G, B, D and F. Remember to go from the bottom line to the top line. So E is bottom, G is next up from bottom, B is the third line up etc. A saying you can associate with the lines of the treble clef is Every, Good, Boy, Deserves, Food.

    Does that make sense?
    Now-if I could just remember where I left my brain...
