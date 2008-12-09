Do you know what the following sentence has to do with music?
Every good boy deserves food.
If you know anything about music that should be easy.
Do you know what the following sentence has to do with music?
Every good boy deserves food.
If you know anything about music that should be easy.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
The lines of the treble clef are E, G, B, D and F. Remember to go from the bottom line to the top line. So E is bottom, G is next up from bottom, B is the third line up etc. A saying you can associate with the lines of the treble clef is Every, Good, Boy, Deserves, Food.
Does that make sense?
Now-if I could just remember where I left my brain...
Bookmarks