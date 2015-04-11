I need to improve the wireless range of my fibre Huawei HG659 router. It is located the furthermost distance to the rear corner of the house which needs internet access. Moving it is not an option.
I have a Powerline network device that only has a ethernet port. This has a acceptable network speed when plugged in the target room. I had this idea to use an old Netcomm NF4V and connect the WAN port to the Powerline network device, and then have it broadcast the wireless signal and use the Huawei as gateway to provide the internet access. Is this possible and easy to set up? My network fiddling skills are basic.
Not sure if is more sensible and easier just to get a Powerline network device that comes with wireless extender.
Thoughts?
