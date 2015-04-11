Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Using Powerline network device and router to extend wireless range

    I need to improve the wireless range of my fibre Huawei HG659 router. It is located the furthermost distance to the rear corner of the house which needs internet access. Moving it is not an option.

    I have a Powerline network device that only has a ethernet port. This has a acceptable network speed when plugged in the target room. I had this idea to use an old Netcomm NF4V and connect the WAN port to the Powerline network device, and then have it broadcast the wireless signal and use the Huawei as gateway to provide the internet access. Is this possible and easy to set up? My network fiddling skills are basic.

    Not sure if is more sensible and easier just to get a Powerline network device that comes with wireless extender.

    Thoughts?
    Default Re: Using Powerline network device and router to extend wireless range

    Some Routers can change quite happy to an access point, others dont always work to well.

    Generally you would log into the Router, disable dhcp and have a look through the Settings, some have a dedicated option to use as an access point.

    If you already have EOP's then if the NF4V ends up being to much "trouble" you can simply buy a actual Access Point - Then theres plenty to select from A basic Access point, https://www.tp-link.com/au/home-netw...int/tl-wa801n/

    The power line Adapters with wireless I use ( countless times) are https://www.tp-link.com/au/home-netw...tl-wpa4220kit/
    Default Re: Using Powerline network device and router to extend wireless range

    I do exactly that with an old TPlink ADSL router to extend my wifi into the garage. Works pretty well although I did have a few goes at setting it up before I got it right. It can take a bit of mucking about but it's free if you already have the hardware so why not give it a go.

    Couple of points to add to the above from Wainui:

    Change the IP address of the NF4V so it's different from your main router or set it to obtain one automatically. If both routers have the same default address you will need to do this before connecting it to your network. If you set it manually you want an address outside the pool your DHCP router will assign just to prevent possible conflicts. In my case my fibre router is 192.168.1.1 and my TPlink router is set to 192.168.1.254 and I've set DHCP to assign addresses from .10 to .100 which is more than I need

    Use a LAN port not the WAN port - you are using it as a switch / access point not as a router

    If there's a DHCP relay option turn it off.
