Thread: Passwords

    Brucem
    Default Passwords

    Recently I installed two DishTV SV11 dongles to slightly obsolete TV's in adjoining rooms. The first about a month ago went with no problems and it works OK. The second one, updated it's OS, and then when I set it up for various streaming services I used passwords that I had previously used including on Outlook. Now I can't get into Outlook, although my wife can access it on her smart phone (mine is too dumb to do that); it seems likely that what I did with passwords has shut me out. Firstly I want to restore my access to Outlook, and then get a passwod manager.

    Can anyone help?
    1101
    Default Re: Passwords

    Outlook the program (outlook.exe)

    or
    Outlook.com , email webmail service

    " I used passwords that I had previously used including on Outlook"
    never use the same password for different things (if those things matter to you), as youve now found out .

    If you cant loginto to outlook.com , try a pass reset
