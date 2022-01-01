-
Interislander and Bluebridge
Anyone with the downlow on why the ferries are so fully booked? Is it coz of Covid or?
I remember years ago you almost always used to be able to book pretty much next day. Was going to go up north for a week but everything is booked out for the next few weeks on both services.
Almost back to normal now, haven't you noticed the airplanes flying overhead!.
Opening up borders mentioned many months ago, especially Aussie.
Yes, many moons ago you could drive up and get a ticket and go onboard a ferry. No sweat, but since those good old days, they have let in 4 million tourists, so go figure.
It looks as tho we will have to live with Covid in the community now, just like the flu.
Good luck with your booking tho, NZers' should come first in my opinion.
