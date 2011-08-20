I am wanting to install an Anti-Virus programme that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, but does a great job.
Any suggestions?
Ex-pctek
Errr that price is VERY misleading. Techsoup prices require you to be a registered charity or NFP Its NOT for general public.
Actual Renewal for Nod32 is $49.52. I'm a reseller remember so know the pricing.
You can get whats called a Cross Grade Price if you have an existing Paid AV and are changing to Eset. The cross grade is the same as a renewal.
