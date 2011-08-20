Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default What AV programme do you recommend?

    I am wanting to install an Anti-Virus programme that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, but does a great job.

    Any suggestions?
    Default Re: What AV programme do you recommend?

    NOD32, renewal per year is a mere $29.88

    https://www.techsoup.net.nz/product/...ivirus-renewal
    Default Re: What AV programme do you recommend?

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    NOD32, renewal per year is a mere $29.88

    https://www.techsoup.net.nz/product/...ivirus-renewal
    Errr that price is VERY misleading. Techsoup prices require you to be a registered charity or NFP Its NOT for general public.

    Actual Renewal for Nod32 is $49.52. I'm a reseller remember so know the pricing.

    You can get whats called a Cross Grade Price if you have an existing Paid AV and are changing to Eset. The cross grade is the same as a renewal.
