Thread: One for the Men

I've heard before this in a number of docos, books by doctors and so on.
From the Herald today:
A cancer diagnosis is scary. Some doctors say it's time to rename low-grade prostate cancer to eliminate the alarming C-word.
Cancer cells develop in nearly all prostates as men age, and most prostate cancers are harmless , but treating the disease can lead to dysfunction and incontinence.
Changing the name could lead more low-risk patients to skip unnecessary surgery and radiation.
"This is the least aggressive, wimpiest form of prostate cancer that is literally incapable of causing symptoms or spreading to other parts of the body," said University of Chicago Medicine's Dr Scott Eggener, who is reviving a debate about how to explain the threat to worried patients.
Others agree. "If you reduce anxiety, you'll reduce overtreatment," said Dr David Penson of Vanderbilt University. "The word 'cancer,' it puts an idea in their head: 'I have to have this treated.'"
Often, doctors offer patients with the lowest score Gleason 6 a way to avoid surgery and radiation: active surveillance, which involves close monitoring but no immediate treatment.
Name changes have happened previously in low-risk cancers of the bladder, cervix and thyroid. In breast cancer, there's an ongoing debate about dropping "carcinoma" from DCIS, or ductal carcinoma in situ.
What to call it instead of cancer? Proposals include IDLE for indolent lesion of epithelial origin, or INERRT for indolent neoplasm rarely requiring treatment.
it is a killer
"Every year more than 4000* men are diagnosed and over 700* die from the disease – the third highest cause of death after lung and bowel cancers." https://prostate.org.nz/prostate-cancer/
If someone has low risk cancer, then call it low risk cancer .
Id imagine , in NZ waiting lists are so long that they wont be attempting surgery etc on low/zero risk cancers
