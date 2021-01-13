Hi all, I've been having this problem for a while now and still haven't been able to solve it, so hoping someone here can help.
I have a Synology NAS, and I use Macrium Reflect Free to do automated backups from my PC to the NAS. (Free version of Macrium supports full and differential only, I have it set to do both of these)
Sometimes the backup works, but sometimes it fails. If I check the Macrium log, it just says "Backup Aborted! None of the specified backup locations could be written to"
I just noticed again a failed full image backup from this morning. So, I went back to Macrium, and manually ran the same task, and it completed successfully.
The fact that it sometimes works and sometimes doesn't, makes me think it's not a credentials/permission issue, nor a storage capacity issue. My only guess is, perhaps the network connection between PC and NAS was briefly interrupted, causing it to fail.
Is there anything else I should be looking for? Is there any way of confirming that a brief break in connectivity is the cause of this? Macrium and NAS documentation mostly refer to credentials and permissions only, to troubleshoot this error message.
I'm almost at the point of reinstalling the NAS OS and starting again from scratch.
Extra specs in case it matters: PC is Win 10, fully patched, I'm the only user.
NAS has two accounts - one Admin, and one regular account, both controlled by me.
In Macrium, the user for the scheduled backup tasks shows as 'SYSTEM'
Also in Macrium, I have tried adding the 'network share settings' using both the regular account, as well as the non-admin account. Have also tried leaving a user signed into the NAS, as well as not.
