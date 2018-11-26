Results 1 to 3 of 3
    tommy
    Default Netgear Nighthawk router problem

    A family member has bought a Netgear Nighthawk AX4200 router to replace their Netgear D6200 modem/router but we cannot get the Nighthawk connected to the internet.

    We removed the yellow ethernet cable from the D6200 and put in the Nighthawk and the power, wi-fi and WPS LED lights lit up white but the internet LED stays red. As with the D6200 the internet cable is plugged in to a Huawei HG8240 fibre modem. We can connect to the wi-fi but cannot browse the internet.

    In the manual it states:
    "Internet port. One Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 WAN port to connect the router to an Internet modem such as a cable modem or DSL modem."

    Does this mean that it is not compatible with fibre??
    piroska
    Default Re: Netgear Nighthawk router problem

    A family member has bought a Netgear Nighthawk AX4200 router to replace their Netgear D6200 modem/router
    It tells me it's a router only, not a modem.
    tommy
    Default Re: Netgear Nighthawk router problem

    Yes it is a router but plugged into a fibre modem as per the old/existing router/modem.
