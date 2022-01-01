I'm starting on the project of building a new PC, and I'm a bit stuck on what mobo I should get. You look at PB tech or Ascent and there are pages of motherboards.
My requirements are fairly simple. I need something that will give me very good day to day performance on general admin tasks, with the occasional foray into graphics/video etc. I certainly don't need a super-duper "gaming" beast, but I do want it to be fairly grunty. Up till now I've usually ended up with ASUS, but I'm not wedded to that. Form factor is ATX.
I'm also not sure about the CPU. AMD5700 looks good, but is that overkill?
All suggestions gratefully received.
Bookmarks