Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:44 PM #1
    R2x1
    R2x1 is online now
    Awaiting Enlightenment R2x1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    North Shore.
    Posts
    14,066

    Default Who runs what 'round here?

    Is WinMacGuy at the helm? Just have a squint at the PCWorld link, read a few articles and you may be justified in wondering just how twisted events can become. Metla's comment would be interesting (and he was one of WMG's more tolerant observers).
    The editors (or whatever substitute waves the rubber stamp these days) are apparently pretty firmly infected with "Fanboyitis" in its more advanced variant these days, PC World could seem to be about as apt as "Military Intelligence" has always been in the Relevant Titular Stakes.
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:48 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,129

    Default Re: Who runs what 'round here?

    I can't speak.. Jen banned me over something naughty I said to WMG.

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Round Two - And So It Goes - On and On and On and On and On -----
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 10-03-2012, 01:55 AM
  2. Just over a round...
    By Cato in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 04-10-2009, 09:10 AM
  3. Round Up
    By lakewoodlady in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 05-10-2008, 07:50 PM
  4. Round and round with Vista windows installer
    By Trader46 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-09-2007, 09:44 AM
  5. Next Round
    By Erayd in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 14-06-2007, 10:36 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources