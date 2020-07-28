i have a couple of family shield mini smoke alarms and one of them started randomly beeping in the early mornings. we have just got some cooler weather.
i found a few reviews that said they are poor and warranty not worth the paper its on. all the info seams to say low battery.
so today it started false triggering and i could find which one it was, and then pull it to bits.
these are photo electric so no radioactive stuff to worry about.
the main thing i was looking at was the battery. open voltage seamed ok, low but not to low. but that also depends on what voltage the chip needs.
this has a varta brand battery, fairly good brand. these have a storage life of 10 years. but the interesting thing is the date code.
so i found a data sheet that explains the codes. this battery was made in may 2006, the smoke alarm was made in oct 2017, and i bought it in 2019.
so the battery is 16 years old already and its meant to last for another 5 years.
no wonder these have a reputation of failing, they are made with end of life batteries.
