  Today, 09:13 AM
    kenj
    Easter, my thoughts on my religion

    OK, this is a bit of fun!

    Now that I have said that. I have to confess that for some years now, I have declared on the census and any other document that queries my religion, that I am a Pastafarian. I worship in the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

    I attach a short doco on the same and would love your thoughts on this.

    Pastafarian Prayer
    Our pasta, who art in a colander, draining be your noodles.
    Thy noodle come, Thy sauce be yum, on top some grated Parmesan.
    Give us this day, our garlic bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trample on our lawns.
    And lead us not into vegetarianism, but deliver us some pizza,
    for thine is the meatball, the noodle, and the sauce, forever and ever. Ramen.

    R'amen

    https://youtu.be/GpsEUGOoxgI

    Ken
  Today, 10:14 AM
    allblack
    Re: Easter, my thoughts on my religion

    I'm offended.

    No wait, I'm hurt and offended.

    I'm hurt, offended AND feeling marginalised and vulnerable.

    Now we've sorted that, where's my taxpayer-funded payment for the distress you've caused me?
  Today, 10:33 AM
    kenj
    Re: Easter, my thoughts on my religion

    Sent you a cheque!
  Today, 10:48 AM
    allblack
    Re: Easter, my thoughts on my religion

    A cheque?

    You're being ageist. I can handle electronic transfer.

    Price just doubled.
