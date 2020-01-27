OK, this is a bit of fun!
Now that I have said that. I have to confess that for some years now, I have declared on the census and any other document that queries my religion, that I am a Pastafarian. I worship in the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
I attach a short doco on the same and would love your thoughts on this.
Pastafarian Prayer
Our pasta, who art in a colander, draining be your noodles.
Thy noodle come, Thy sauce be yum, on top some grated Parmesan.
Give us this day, our garlic bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trample on our lawns.
And lead us not into vegetarianism, but deliver us some pizza,
for thine is the meatball, the noodle, and the sauce, forever and ever. Ramen.
R'amen
https://youtu.be/GpsEUGOoxgI
Ken
Bookmarks