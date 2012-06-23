Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:14 PM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,119

    Default From the Taxpayers Union

    What do you think of this my friends?

    The Government has voted for a law change that will end one person one vote democracy in local government, and we have less than a week to have our say on this massive and undemocratic change.

    Tamati Coffey's Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill overrides the current Local Electoral Act to mandate that the 22,000 voters on the Māori Roll in Rotorua have the same number of Ward Councillors as the 56,000 voters on the General Roll. This means that the vote of someone on the General Roll in Rotorua will be worth only 58% of the vote of someone on the Māori Roll.

    The current law specifies that the number of Māori constituency members should reflect the respective share of the population of those on the Māori roll to the overall roll. But this law change will stop that. 28% of Rotorua residents get 50% of the ward seats and the other 72% only get half the say.

    At the Taxpayers Union we believe in democracy. It is essential for residents and ratepayers to be able to sack Councils and hold them accountable when they go off the rails, and one person one vote is an essential part of that.

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:02 PM #2
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    8,299

    Default Re: From the Taxpayers Union

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    What do you think of this my friends?

    The Government has voted for a law change that will end one person one vote democracy in local government, and we have less than a week to have our say on this massive and undemocratic change.

    Tamati Coffey's Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill overrides the current Local Electoral Act to mandate that the 22,000 voters on the Māori Roll in Rotorua have the same number of Ward Councillors as the 56,000 voters on the General Roll. This means that the vote of someone on the General Roll in Rotorua will be worth only 58% of the vote of someone on the Māori Roll.

    The current law specifies that the number of Māori constituency members should reflect the respective share of the population of those on the Māori roll to the overall roll. But this law change will stop that. 28% of Rotorua residents get 50% of the ward seats and the other 72% only get half the say.

    At the Taxpayers Union we believe in democracy. It is essential for residents and ratepayers to be able to sack Councils and hold them accountable when they go off the rails, and one person one vote is an essential part of that.

    Ken
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ban.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 21.4 KB  ID: 11298
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I'm sorry again Taxpayers but............
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 23-06-2012, 11:21 PM
  2. I'm sorry Taxpayers........
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 22-06-2012, 09:26 AM
  3. Maritime Union - What a good job they did.
    By Iantech in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 08-03-2012, 10:37 AM
  4. Commie union, hope they are happy now.
    By prefect in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 58
    Last Post: 28-10-2010, 05:55 PM
  5. Take the union jack from NZ flag
    By tedheath in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 60
    Last Post: 01-10-2007, 09:53 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources