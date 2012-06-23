What do you think of this my friends?
The Government has voted for a law change that will end one person one vote democracy in local government, and we have less than a week to have our say on this massive and undemocratic change.
Tamati Coffey's Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill overrides the current Local Electoral Act to mandate that the 22,000 voters on the Māori Roll in Rotorua have the same number of Ward Councillors as the 56,000 voters on the General Roll. This means that the vote of someone on the General Roll in Rotorua will be worth only 58% of the vote of someone on the Māori Roll.
The current law specifies that the number of Māori constituency members should reflect the respective share of the population of those on the Māori roll to the overall roll. But this law change will stop that. 28% of Rotorua residents get 50% of the ward seats and the other 72% only get half the say.
At the Taxpayers Union we believe in democracy. It is essential for residents and ratepayers to be able to sack Councils and hold them accountable when they go off the rails, and one person one vote is an essential part of that.
Ken
