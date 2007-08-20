What can you recommend to back up the entire PC?
Thank you for your help.
IMO it's to have at least 2 partitions.
C: with just the O/S. make an image of it, a clean, uncluttered image.
Saves time and pain if disaster strikes.
D: Your data (among other things). I just back it up with a file backup program (free) that is smart enough to copy over the new or changed files only when repeating the process.
Ex-pctek
