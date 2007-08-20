Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    Best way to back up the entire PC

    What can you recommend to back up the entire PC?

    Thank you for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    piroska
    Re: Best way to back up the entire PC

    IMO it's to have at least 2 partitions.
    C: with just the O/S. make an image of it, a clean, uncluttered image.
    Saves time and pain if disaster strikes.

    D: Your data (among other things). I just back it up with a file backup program (free) that is smart enough to copy over the new or changed files only when repeating the process.
