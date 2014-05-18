Have accepted the task of solving why the ringer/bell in the work area has stopped working. Lucky I like a challenge and a puzzle.
The basic system is IP phones which ring ok. There's PC's and CCTV on the network. Bell ringer is an old analog style of device using 2 strands, I believe the jack is RJ11.
Research tells me there should be 50v on the line constant. DMM reads 46v. Switching to AC, it reads 93 VAC. Both readings stay the same when phone rings with incoming call.
Should there be a program interface to control settings of VOIP? How would the IP system enable a 2 wire bell to ring, is there a control box somewhere?
Can I use some sort of IPCONFIG from command prompt?
Any tips to diagnose problem please? Thanks.
