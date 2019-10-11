I'm trying to help get this working for someone, but having no luck. If you look in the add-ins it's there unticked. If I tick to enable, restart Word it's either unticked again or says "Not Loaded. A runtime error occurred during the loading of the COM Add-ins". I've tried all the fixes, uninstall the Add-in, etc. Also did a repair of Office, an uninstall of Office but still no luck.
I think the problem may or may not be that the Word icon has a shield on it, and you need to click Yes for it to run. Excel and Powerpoint don't have the shield. The shield came back on the re-installed version too. There's no compatibility tab on the icon, I've changed the settings so the user has all permissions etc. Would using the removal tool and reinstalling get rid of this poxy shield? I could be barking up the wrong tree though. The online web based Grammarly isn't suitable for their needs, it's a huge doc and too big to be used and copy & pasting chunks too cumbersome.
