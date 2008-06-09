Thread: UPS issues

Results 1 to 1 of 1

UPS issues

    dugimodo
    UPS issues

    I was playing a game (age of empires 2 nothing strenuous) and my UPS gave a long beep and shut off. If there was an issue with the mains it was too fast for me to notice, the lights stayed on.
    I've been doing some testing with a fan as a load and after a few power cycles and playing with the power button it seems to be mostly working. The batt indicator drops a bar immediately if I turn the mains off with just a fan connected.

    Is it possible the batteries are borked and a momentary power sag caused it to switch to battery mode and it couldn't handle the load ?
    It did get flattened a few weeks back in a power outage so that might have been their death sentence.

    Not sure if I should replace the batteries or just toss the thing. Thoughts ?

    Edit: It's a dynamix defender 1600
