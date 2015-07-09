Google Chrome as been updated to version 100.0.4896.75 on Debian & Windows, it is driving me nuts!
*When I do a search it asks me if I am a Robot, and requires me to play a little game spotting buses, bicycles, and boats! The last straw was when I asked for cures for swollen feet. Apparently, only Spies, and hackers have swollen feet!
*When I download a file it asks me if I really want to keep the file. Apart from being annoying I lost a large ISO file because I was elsewhere while it was loading, the battery ran out and the laptop closed down.
The Linux is not a problem because I have earlier versions of Chrome, and can also use Chromium. Windows installs Chrome automatically so I dont have any earlier versions. Where can I get one, and how do I prevent it from updating?
