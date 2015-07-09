Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 12:31 PM #1
    mzee
    mzee is online now
    Member mzee's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,551

    Question Problem with Google Chrome.

    Google Chrome as been updated to version 100.0.4896.75 on Debian & Windows, it is driving me nuts!

    *When I do a search it asks me if I am a Robot, and requires me to play a little game spotting buses, bicycles, and boats! The last straw was when I asked for cures for swollen feet. Apparently, only Spies, and hackers have swollen feet!
    *When I download a file it asks me if I really want to keep the file. Apart from being annoying I lost a large ISO file because I was elsewhere while it was loading, the battery ran out and the laptop closed down.

    The Linux is not a problem because I have earlier versions of Chrome, and can also use Chromium. Windows installs Chrome automatically so I dont have any earlier versions. Where can I get one, and how do I prevent it from updating?
  Today, 02:08 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,863

    Default Re: Problem with Google Chrome.

    You can get older versions of Chrome from https://www.slimjet.com/chrome/googl...ld-version.php ( just tried V90 in Windows sandbox and it went fine - till it upgraded to 100)

    To stop the Auto updates -- try reading https://stackoverflow.com/questions/18483087/how-to-disable-google-chrome-auto-update. Scroll through till you get to the Services options.

    Open the Computer Management app with elevated rights: type it in the taskbar search, then click Run as administrator on the menu
    Go to Service and Applications -> Services
    Find Google Update Service (gupdate) and Google Update Service (gupdatem)
    For both services, right-click, select Properties and set Startup type: to Disabled.


    SUGGESTION, turn off the updates BEFORE installing the older version
  Today, 02:44 PM #3
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,791

    Default Re: Problem with Google Chrome.

    Guess you could try this, it should be ok as a Portable App but if not just delete the folder it installs to and all problems gone without hassle.

    https://portableapps.com/news/2022-0...96.75-released

    Because of privacy etc concerns with Google Chrome I prefer to use SRWare Iron, which is derived from Chromium, the same as Chrome but without the issues.

    https://portableapps.com/news/2022-0...050.0-released
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
