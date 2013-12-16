I've been getting emails about upgrading my Google Workspace account and the latest one says:
Discontinued in 2012, the G Suite legacy free edition has provided access to premium Google Apps features for over 10 years. On June 1, 2022, Google will begin upgrading G Suite legacy free edition accounts to Google Workspace.
Towards the end of the email it says:
If you do not take action by June 1, 2022, Google will begin transitioning your organization to a new Google Workspace subscription. To complete the transition and avoid account suspension, enter your billing details in your Admin Console before August 1, 2022.
I use Gmail on my desktop, laptop (occasionally) and my phone, and use maps, Google, etc. I really don't want yet another paid subscription (in addition to Dropbox, Otter, Microsoft 365, etc) because I have two Gmail accounts that I access and that's about it. I don't use Google Teams or anything like that.
Do I have to start paying for access, or is there a way around it? I have my own domain name for my personal emails that I access through Gmail, but I am open to changing how I access it if it means I don't have to pay anything.
I'm using a very old Mac computer (2011) and an iPhone X.
