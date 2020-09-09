Thread: Photo Scanning

I thought I was finished with scanning photos, but SWIMBO dug up some more from somewhere.
I had previously used a Epson CX5900 to do the others.
The inks had dried up years ago but it would still scan nicely.
I spent most of the morning trying to get it to talk to Windows 11 but have given up & parked it by the wheely bin.
I have a couple of hundred color prints to do & also some slides if possible.
Looking online at what's available to do the job.
Can anyone advise on the Kogan 5-in-1 Scanner.
