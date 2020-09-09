Thread: Photo Scanning

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Driftwood
    Photo Scanning

    I thought I was finished with scanning photos, but SWIMBO dug up some more from somewhere.
    I had previously used a Epson CX5900 to do the others.
    The inks had dried up years ago but it would still scan nicely.
    I spent most of the morning trying to get it to talk to Windows 11 but have given up & parked it by the wheely bin.
    I have a couple of hundred color prints to do & also some slides if possible.
    Looking online at what's available to do the job.
    Can anyone advise on the Kogan 5-in-1 Scanner.
    wainuitech
    Re: Photo Scanning

    How did you try to install the CX5900 on Windows 11 ??? Did you try the actual Drivers, available from the Epson Site ?

    http://tech.epson.co.nz/downloads/ca...cx5900&SelOS=Y
