Yeah if you can get one maybe, looks like 2nd hand may be a bit of a problem. AND who can afford new ?
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/128252814/importing-evs-into-nz-may-become-harder-and-more-costly-after-us500m-ship-fire?
Or pay the every increasing oil prices.
And could end up being shipping companies simply refusing to ship EV's to small markets.
Another fire on another ship with Electric cars could see the end of NZ's EV car supply .
It could also get to be be importing replacement EV batts into NZ becoming a real issue , if shipping companies refuse to ship large car replacement lithium batt banks
just worst case scenarios but ....
....The precedent is there
many airlines & couriers banning lithium batts as cargo (unless allready installed in the device)
Some laptop replacement batts were unavailable for a while as the official NZ parts distributor couldnt import them :courier issues, they couldnt get them sent here.
Yes, Id love an Electric car.
Zero chance I be able to afford one .
