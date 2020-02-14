Results 1 to 3 of 3
    wainuitech
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    28,856

    Default Buy EV's they say, save the planet

    Yeah if you can get one maybe, looks like 2nd hand may be a bit of a problem. AND who can afford new ?

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/128252814/importing-evs-into-nz-may-become-harder-and-more-costly-after-us500m-ship-fire?
    psycik
    Sep 2007
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    841

    Default Re: Buy EV's they say, save the planet

    Or pay the every increasing oil prices.
    1101
    Jan 2008
    7,669

    Default Re: Buy EV's they say, save the planet

    And could end up being shipping companies simply refusing to ship EV's to small markets.
    Another fire on another ship with Electric cars could see the end of NZ's EV car supply .
    It could also get to be be importing replacement EV batts into NZ becoming a real issue , if shipping companies refuse to ship large car replacement lithium batt banks

    just worst case scenarios but ....
    ....The precedent is there
    many airlines & couriers banning lithium batts as cargo (unless allready installed in the device)
    Some laptop replacement batts were unavailable for a while as the official NZ parts distributor couldnt import them :courier issues, they couldnt get them sent here.


    Yes, Id love an Electric car.
    Zero chance I be able to afford one .
