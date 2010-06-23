Thread: 20 questions

Bit 'o' fun. C & P into a new post and play along.
When is your birthday? 1 June
What is your favorite animal? Penguins
What do you do for a living? Paper-pusher
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? RV'ing around North America
What was your favorite school subject? Biology
Do you have a small or big family? Small
What genres of music do you like best? 70's rock
How do you like to spend your free time? Away from people
Are you a morning or a night person? Morning
What is your favorite food? roast leg of lamb with all the trimmings
What is your favorite movie or TV show? Star Wars for it's impact on me in '77
What is your favorite childhood memory? Skiing Ruapehu during August school holidays
Who is your celebrity crush? Tay Tay
Do you speak more than one language? No.
What is your biggest pet peeve? Political Correctness
What is your favorite holiday? Don't have one
Where did you grow up? Wellington
What is the skill that you would like to learn? Flying
What do you value most in a friend? Humour
What is your biggest irrational fear? Drowning
Bookmarks