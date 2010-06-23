Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 20 questions

    allblack
    20 questions

    Bit 'o' fun. C & P into a new post and play along.


    When is your birthday? 1 June
    What is your favorite animal? Penguins
    What do you do for a living? Paper-pusher
    If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? RV'ing around North America
    What was your favorite school subject? Biology
    Do you have a small or big family? Small
    What genres of music do you like best? 70's rock
    How do you like to spend your free time? Away from people
    Are you a morning or a night person? Morning
    What is your favorite food? roast leg of lamb with all the trimmings
    What is your favorite movie or TV show? Star Wars for it's impact on me in '77
    What is your favorite childhood memory? Skiing Ruapehu during August school holidays
    Who is your celebrity crush? Tay Tay
    Do you speak more than one language? No.
    What is your biggest pet peeve? Political Correctness
    What is your favorite holiday? Don't have one
    Where did you grow up? Wellington
    What is the skill that you would like to learn? Flying
    What do you value most in a friend? Humour
    What is your biggest irrational fear? Drowning
    Lurking
    Re: 20 questions

    When is your birthday? 26 Nov
    What is your favorite animal? Fantail
    What do you do for a living? Retired
    If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Israel
    What was your favorite school subject? Maths.
    Do you have a small or big family? Small
    What genres of music do you like best? 40,50,60s C&W
    How do you like to spend your free time? Bowls
    Are you a morning or a night person? Afternoon
    What is your favorite food? Roast Chicken
    What is your favorite movie or TV show? Anything Western
    What is your favorite childhood memory? Sledging
    Who is your celebrity crush? Audrey HEPBURN
    Do you speak more than one language? No
    What is your biggest pet peeve? Capitalism
    What is your favorite holiday? Dont have one.
    Where did you grow up? Dannevirke
    What is the skill that you would like to learn? Baking
    What do you value most in a friend? Honesty
    What is your biggest irrational fear? The hereafter
