I watch a very interesting programme on the new station, Rush, called Nasa's Unexplained Files. In yesterday's episode (Friday 1st April) they spoke about panspermia, something I had never heard of before.
Panspermia (from Ancient Greek pan 'all', and sperma 'seed') is the hypothesis that life exists throughout the universe, distributed by space dust, meteoroids, asteroids, comets, and planetoids, as well as by spacecraft carrying unintended contamination by microorganisms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panspermia
I'm quite certain that if you have an interest in space you will find that interesting and, the same as me, you will add a new word to your vocabulary.
