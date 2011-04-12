Hi everyone,
I'm looking to build my own UPS for my PC and maybe as a travel power pack for portable VR.
I am looking to use some 21700 batteries and plan to follow this guide here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq2JUwJisY0
So far I am pretty early on in the process, but am just investigating suppliers here all the parts (hate waiting for shipping lol).
I got a good price from these guys for 50 * samsung 21700 cells https://18650batteries.nz/product/sa...h-35a-battery/
Is this too ambitious for someone with little experience in this area? Will I blow up my house.
Looking forward to hearing from anyone that has built something like this
Cheers
