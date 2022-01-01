-
Seasoned Member
Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata
.....or Transmission Gully to us old, racist pakehas isn't quite the sensory overload I had built up in my mind.
Road feels like it's 10 years old already and is rough as guts in someplaces, it doesn't feel 'new'.
But 26mins from Porirua to Paraparaumu Beach isn't to be sneezed at, and it's a shedload better than what we had.
Might go again at night this weekend, that'll be pretty cool.
Oh, and plenty of cops, specially going down the big hills. But 'road safety' aye, not revenue-gathering.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules
Bookmarks