An air traffic controller who lost his job after an investigation found he had been handcuffed to his chair and involved in sexual activity while giving instructions to pilots has won his licence back.
The man appealed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) directors decision to revoke his air traffic control licence.
Now a judge has ruled in his favour, saying that while the man did have sex on duty in the control tower, he hadnt been handcuffed at the time, so hadnt been physically prevented from doing his duties.
