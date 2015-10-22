Results 1 to 2 of 2
    baabits
    Talking What a news story

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/128...s-licence-back

    An air traffic controller who lost his job after an investigation found he had been handcuffed to his chair and involved in sexual activity while giving instructions to pilots has won his licence back.

    The man appealed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) directors decision to revoke his air traffic control licence.

    Now a judge has ruled in his favour, saying that while the man did have sex on duty in the control tower, he hadnt been handcuffed at the time, so hadnt been physically prevented from doing his duties.
    the_bogan
    Default Re: What a news story

    Give that man a hand. Oh, wait.
