Like me, you most probably have heard of this, but you did not know that was the correct term.
Forward propagation tropospheric scattering is sending radio waves up to reflect off the troposphere down to the receiver station a few hundred kilometres away, which is not possible to send in a straight line. It sends the signal to a very specific point which, if you want to keep it secret, is very secure. It depends on the angle that you send it to the troposphere as to where the signal will end up.
Nowadays they do the same thing by sending the signal up to a satellite.
I knew that you would find that interesting.
