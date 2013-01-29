Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:34 PM #1
    barryk
    barryk is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2005
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    184

    Default Is upgrading to mains pressure causing greater water and electricity usage?

    Hello Forum,

    I made the decision to upgrade to a mains pressure hot water cylinder from a low pressure cylinder.

    Now, Im noticing what may be greater water and electricity usage.

    Im told it may be due to shower pressure which may be taking greater pressure from the mains pressure hot water? If its shower pressure, how can that cause higher water and electricity usage?

    Would it help to replace the low pressure shower mixer with a mains pressure mixer? And as well replacing the piping from the new cylinder with new piping that can take the mains pressure?

    Thanks in advance,
    Barry.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:16 PM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,873

    Default Re: Is upgrading to mains pressure causing greater water and electricity usage?

    Quote Originally Posted by barryk View Post
    I made the decision to upgrade to a mains pressure hot water cylinder from a low pressure cylinder.

    Now, Im noticing what may be greater water and electricity usage.

    Im told it may be due to shower pressure which may be taking greater pressure from the mains pressure hot water? .
    Yep. Not more pressure exactly - Because the water comes out faster and with more force therefore you are using more hot water than before. Think skinny hose trickling vs fat hose blasting out. More water, thus more hot water.

    Hot water uses power to heat and if you use more, it fills from cold and the element kicks on and heats it....see?

    You can get restrictors for the shower head but then why go mains in the first place?
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Low water pressure in 1 tap
    By Greven in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 29-01-2013, 07:06 PM
  2. water pressure
    By globe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 17-12-2010, 08:54 AM
  3. Council consent for Mains pressure HW.
    By wmoore in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 31-07-2007, 09:19 AM
  4. Timber house water blast pressure
    By globe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 17-11-2006, 06:52 PM
  5. OT - Electricity from hot water
    By Mike in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 25-10-2002, 02:55 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources