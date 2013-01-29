Hello Forum,
I made the decision to upgrade to a mains pressure hot water cylinder from a low pressure cylinder.
Now, Im noticing what may be greater water and electricity usage.
Im told it may be due to shower pressure which may be taking greater pressure from the mains pressure hot water? If its shower pressure, how can that cause higher water and electricity usage?
Would it help to replace the low pressure shower mixer with a mains pressure mixer? And as well replacing the piping from the new cylinder with new piping that can take the mains pressure?
Thanks in advance,
Barry.
