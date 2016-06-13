Had this i5 performance kit for about 6 months. Primarily use it on the main TV for surfing, youtube, Netflix etc as well as accessing the home NAS using Kodi. Connected via HDMI.
Been running fairly well for last while. I can leave it on 24/7 and when i switch the TV to that input, up pops the desktop or wherever we left off you Netflix etc....It just works / worked !!
For last few days, when the TV is put on standby for a couple of hours ( or overnight as we first noticed ), when you switch it back on and select the input for the NUC, no signal. The power button light on the NUC is lit and solid indicating it's in state 'S0', but as far as everything else goes it seems dead to the world.
The only way to solve the issues is to do a hard reset - hold power button for about 12 seconds. Then when all lights are off, press power button and she restarts and is good to go again. If we keep the TV on then no issues but not practical for obvious reasons.
Ran Memtest today for 4 hours and all passed. Updated the bios to latest version and all good..
However I did notice today when playing around - If I shutdown through windows software - bottom left of screen - the NUC powers down but the power button light remains on. I can't get it to restart or in fact do anything unless i go through the hard reset procedure as per above.
Any ideas where to start faultfinding. I was thinking it's an HDMI issues but I beginning to think it's doing some version of power down but can't recover from it. All power settings and hibernation settings are set to off as well in windows aka stay on all the time.
Cheers
Ged
