We have a new cat. Shady - 5 months. She was found (with siblings) at 1 month. I see why she has been in that SPCA room now all this time, she isn't socialised. We were on the point of thinking she was too feral and finally, she has decided my brother is great.
She's smooched with him now, some....and we have managed to pat her and feed her treats while he is there.
She's still skitty though and now spends a lot of time outside. (We did the keep her in one room, talk to her, try toys, treats etc...to no avail.)
Still she found a chair last night and settled for a bit, she was out again this morning but came in at lightspeed when she heard my brother.
Such a small thing but eats like a starving wolf. (She was fleaed and wormed before coming)
Well we will persist.
I had a wild cat once, we had 2 others and this tomcat turned up, in the 5 years we had him, he never came in, never allowed anyone to pat him. I had to trap him once to take him to vet. He'd nap in the garden, liked the other 2 cats ok, and died one day, peacefully in the garden.
Don't really want another wild one, but this one, progress has been made...slowly.
My brother is doing well, playing with toys with her etc...so one day she might be a normal house cat.
