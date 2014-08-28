Mental state of New Zealanders.
It has been said by a prominent psychiatrist that the mental state of young New Zealanders is not good, the Covid-19 pandemic is being blamed for this. The Students are blaming stress caused by lock-downs etc for their poor performance at University. This, of course is utter nonsense because they have more uninterrupted time to study. True, they have less opportunity to be hooligans which is their normal pastime.
The group that are really victims of stress are young adults with children, a mortgage, and uncertain employment. I think that the young people who claim to be stressed should think of the young of Ukraine, being bombed, shot at, have no food or water, and an apartment that is now a pile of rubble. Do they complain that they are stressed? No, they are busy trying to stay alive. I suggest that young New Zealanders pull their socks up, and get on with it.
