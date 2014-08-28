Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Exclamation Mental state of New Zealanders.

    Mental state of New Zealanders.
    It has been said by a prominent psychiatrist that the mental state of young New Zealanders is not good, the Covid-19 pandemic is being blamed for this. The Students are blaming stress caused by lock-downs etc for their poor performance at University. This, of course is utter nonsense because they have more uninterrupted time to study. True, they have less opportunity to be hooligans which is their normal pastime.
    The group that are really victims of stress are young adults with children, a mortgage, and uncertain employment. I think that the young people who claim to be stressed should think of the young of Ukraine, being bombed, shot at, have no food or water, and an apartment that is now a pile of rubble. Do they complain that they are stressed? No, they are busy trying to stay alive. I suggest that young New Zealanders pull their socks up, and get on with it.
    Default Re: Mental state of New Zealanders.

    Short of dropping out as long as they're still studying then they are pulling up their socks and getting on with it.
    Default Re: Mental state of New Zealanders.

    Quote Originally Posted by mzee View Post
    I suggest that young New Zealanders ‘pull their socks up’, and get on with it.
    I am sick of listening to people whinging they have 'mental health issues'. It's an insult to those that actually do.

    'Mental health' has become a Get Out of Jail Free card to abrogate personal responsibility.

    Youth have been clever enough to jump on that band-wagon, much like Maori have learned over time to play the race card. All self-serving and frankly pathetic, however also pretty effective, 'specially with the pollies.
