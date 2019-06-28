I had a thought about this. There is a house near us that never use their dining table unless they have visiting guests. They themselves don't even place food on the table to grab a portion and then walk elsewhere. Then I thought about covid working at home. Unless they are a student, some households might not have a computer apart from their tablet and smartphone. They might not even have a work desk.
I know families which the kids still have computers because they game and only a few years after their graduation. So they have a computer to work from home. The parents themselves some don't have desk, don't have a computer. They might have a second fridge and a dining room to entertain guests thou and a backyard patio with their main dinner table closer to the lounge kinda open plan style. I was looking at Office 365 which is a subscription model. I didn't know 365 is only the option for phones and tablets bc the standalone version only works on proper computers. Also with gaming, is smart device gaming increasing in popularity?
Do you know those who don't as well?
