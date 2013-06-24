I have a Dell Vostro 1015 laptop which I bought in 2009. It is running Windows 11 Pro perfectly. I installed a SSD. The battery is the original, and has about 10 minutes of life in it which gives ample time to save, and shut down in the event of a power cut. I have been told that old batteries can catch on fire, or short circuit, and that I should remove the battery. I don't want to fit a new battery because it is always plugged in, and would just deteriorate. Question: Leave the old battery in, or remove it?
