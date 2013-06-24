Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Question Laptop with old battery.

    I have a Dell Vostro 1015 laptop which I bought in 2009. It is running Windows 11 Pro perfectly. I installed a SSD. The battery is the original, and has about 10 minutes of life in it which gives ample time to save, and shut down in the event of a power cut. I have been told that old batteries can catch on fire, or short circuit, and that I should remove the battery. I don't want to fit a new battery because it is always plugged in, and would just deteriorate. Question: Leave the old battery in, or remove it?
    Default Re: Laptop with old battery.

    Just an opinion, with nothing to back it up... unplug it when not in use.

    If it only holds 10 mins of power, then it probably wouldn't be able to build up enough heat to start a fire in the event of a battery shorting out... it would chew up all the stored energy before getting to a combustion point (if it is unplugged and not continuing to be fed energy).
