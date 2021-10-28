https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/the-fr...XOW7OWBANYMZM/
For those who don't have the paywall extension:
The problems with New Zealand's water management were laid bare for all to see over the last week.
Right after it was revealed that Wellington hasn't had fluoride in its water for months, streets across Auckland flooded due to problems with stormwater systems, and this was then shortly followed by floods and wastewater spillage in the capital.
Even the elite of New Zealand society hasn't been spared the impacts of these issues, with the street of the Prime Minister's home in Auckland among those affected.
"Some of the pipes that we rely on to carry wastewater away from our homes and to be treated are literally 120 years old. But you can't see these pipes, can you? And because they've been underground, they've been out of sight and out of mind and haven't been invested in properly.
"While other regions around the country might say: 'Our pipes are fine. It's nothing like what's happening in Wellington.' That's probably because they're not as old as Wellington's and it's really only a matter of time before we're all facing the same reality."
The Government has taken steps to do this through its Three Waters plan, but the response to this has been downright antagonistic from some quarters.
Every time we get rain here in our part of Napier at least, the toilet backs up. Currently in a state.
Council will come out, look down the manhole and say wait.
As always, meanwhile we have no loo.
Gross and awkward with aged mum.
So far they have added to it, by allowing all the extra houses and units connected...which makes it worse.
But the infrastructure, for sure. I for one, am a fan of the 3 waters. May it happen a lot faster.
