Thread: White noise

I have a few problems with things like balance and strength. I have the hospital physio come to visit me once a week and checks on my progress. Yesterday, she left me with some new stuff and altered my program.
Usually I have music playing as something to help me cope with the 10 minutes of excersises but SWMBO turned on Jacinda's address on Covid. 8min 40 seconds of blathering shite to say what could have been said in 30 seconds.
Worked well for me......perfect white noise!
Ken
ps, anyone tell me what she actually said?
Bookmarks