Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: White noise

  1. Today, 10:38 AM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,089

    Default White noise

    I have a few problems with things like balance and strength. I have the hospital physio come to visit me once a week and checks on my progress. Yesterday, she left me with some new stuff and altered my program.

    Usually I have music playing as something to help me cope with the 10 minutes of excersises but SWMBO turned on Jacinda's address on Covid. 8min 40 seconds of blathering shite to say what could have been said in 30 seconds.

    Worked well for me......perfect white noise!

    Ken

    ps, anyone tell me what she actually said?
    Last edited by kenj; Today at 10:40 AM.
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. It's all white....
    By the_bogan in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 20-11-2013, 07:44 PM
  2. Monitor white not so white.
    By Bryan in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 18-03-2011, 08:34 AM
  3. White, black and sometimes a green and white screen....
    By Dairusire in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 14-02-2011, 06:35 PM
  4. A little white lie or ???
    By beetle in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 18-04-2005, 05:26 PM
  5. White Hat and Red Sea
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-02-2002, 04:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources